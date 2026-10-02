/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (September 28 to October 4, 2026): Sardar 2 to Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, what to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more

The southern film industries are sending a fresh batch of titles to your screens between September 28 and October 4, and the lineup has plenty of range. Tamil spy-action returns with Sardar 2, while Malayalam cinema brings a warm family story with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Alongside them are new arrivals in Telugu and Kannada, spread across Netflix, Prime Video and other platforms.
Four languages, one week, a lot of choices. From Sardar 2 to Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, here's your guide to the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada titles hitting OTT from September 28 to October 4, and where to stream them.
Sardar 2 is a Tamil sci-fi spy action thriller film directed by PS Mithran. It serves as both prequel and sequel to Sardar (2022). The film stars Karthi in a dual role alongside Rajisha Vijayan, Balaji Sakthivel and Aadhira Pandialakshmi reprising their roles from the predecessor, with Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath and SJ Suryah joining the cast.
Streaming date: October 1
Where to watch: Prime Video
Baththa is a Tamil action comedy film written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in lead roles.
Streaming date: October 1
Where to watch: In cinemas
Directed by Venu Gopal Reddy, it is about a guy named Anvesh (Sumanth Prabhas) who is an engineering graduate from Hyderabad who launches a dating startup named 'Romanchakam'. The cast includes Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Upendra Limaye, and Venkatesh Kakumanu.
Streaming date: October 1
Where to watch: Netflix
#Love is an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy series starring Aishwarya Lekshmi (as Tara) and Arjun Das (as Matthew). Directed by Balaji Mohan, the plot moves around Tara, who runs a compatibility-based dating app called FOUND, while Matthew runs a chemistry-based app called Find My Bae. Their professional rivalry turns personal when Tara makes Matthew a bet to prove whose theory of love actually lasts.
Streaming date: October 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a Malayalam romantic comedy film featuring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, directed by Girish AD and produced by Bhavana Studios, Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.
Streaming date: October 2
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Kannada crime actioner is about a cool, jovial police officer whose professional life is rattled by an incident. Written and directed by Pawan Wadeyar, it features Sanjana Anand, Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Ramesh Indira in lead roles.
Streaming date: October 2
Where to watch: In cinemas
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