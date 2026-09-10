/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (September 7 to 13, 2026): Top films and series on Netflix, ZEE5 & more

New South Indian releases on OTT: This week's OTT slate is a proper multi-language mixtape — from Malayalam thrillers to Telugu blockbusters making their streaming debut, here's everything worth clearing your watchlist for across Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more.
Sardar 2 is a Tamil spy action thriller film directed by P. S. Mithran. A sequel to Sardar (2022), the movie stars Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprising their roles from the predecessor, with S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast.
Streaming date: September 10
Where to watch: In theatres
Vishwanath & Sons is a family drama film, written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. The film features Suriya, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: Netflix
Prince of Mollywood is a Malayalam comedy-drama series about a young man named Firoz who wants to become an actor, but his millionaire father tries to stop him. Dain Davis plays Firoz, and Nirmal Palazhi plays Mammali in the series. It has been directed by Shani Khader.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by Mohan Srivatsa, Panchanama is a six-episode Telugu crime thriller about an honest police officer investigating suspicious deaths. Bharath Srinivasan plays Jai Ram, a cop whose refusal to accept his brother's death as an accident pulls him into a far bigger conspiracy, with Shivaji Raja and Medha Reddy among the supporting cast.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: ZEE5
Varavu is a Malayalam action thriller film directed by Shaji Kailas and produced by Naisy Reji. It stars Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Murali Gopy, Baiju Santhosh, Vani Viswanath and Bobby Kurian.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: ZEE5
Saalagaarara Sahakara Sangha is a Kannada drama about 3 village friends who pledge their friends' house documents to a local gangster to secure a loan. When they fail to repay the money, they hatch a series of hilarious plans to outsmart him and get the documents back. Directed by Vikram Dhananjaya R, the movie features Lokesh Basko, Kempegowda and Praveen Kumar Gasthi in lead roles.
Streaming date: September 11
Where to watch: In cinemas
Thudakkam is a Malayalam martial arts drama film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who also wrote the screenplay with Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas. The film stars Vismaya Mohanlal, Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Miya George, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, and Jaffar Idukki alongside Mohanlal in a special cameo appearance.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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