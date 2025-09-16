Latest South Indian OTT Releases This Week (September 15 – September 21, 2025): Mayalam Thrillers To Tamil Drama On ZEE5, JioHotstar & Others

Latest South Indian OTT Releases This Week: The exciting new week has just begun and so the cinema buffs are all ready to binge-watch on some heavy-duty thrillers and dramas. Today, let's take a look at top South Indian releases hitting various OTT platforms this week.

Police Police - September 19 (JioHotstar/ OTTplay Premium)

The Tamil thriller series Police Police involves a cop illegally hiring a criminal to join the police force. It will start streaming on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025.

Indra - September 19 (Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium)

Indra is a Tamil crime thriller headlined by actor Vasanth Ravi, Indra hit theatres in August and will now premiere on SunNXT on September 19. The film will be also available for OTTplay.

House Mates – September 19 (ZEE5, OTTplay Premium)

'House Mates,' starring Darshan and Kaali Venkat, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on September 19. It released in theates on August 1, 2025.

Two Men - September 19 (ManoramaMAX)

Malayalam thriller Two Men starring Irshad Ali and MA Nishad, will be streaming on ManoramaMax from September 19th, 2025. It is directed by Satheesh Kumar and is based on the story of a driver and businessman's ride together.

Sarkeet - September 26, 2025 (ManoramaMax)

Sarkeet is a Malayalam movie directed by Thamar K V. It features Asif Ali, Deepak Parambol, and Divya Prabha in pivotal roles. It will be available for streaming on Manorama Max Sep 26, 2025.