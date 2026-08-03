Following its theatrical premiere on July 10, director Murali Kishor Abburu’s action drama Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni, is officially preparing for its digital debut. Continuing the established trend in Telugu cinema of swift streaming windows, the film will be available for home viewing less than a month after its big-screen release.
Lenin is scheduled to stream exclusively on ZEE5 starting August 7 in its original language, Telugu. Announcing the digital launch, the OTT platform unveiled a fresh trailer featuring voiceover work by veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Alongside the trailer release, the platform shared a special promotional video featuring Nagarjuna, who expressed his delight over the premiere timing, noting that August marks his birthday month. Encouraging audiences to catch the action drama online, Nagarjuna urged fans who missed the theatrical run not to pass up the streaming release.
The digital premiere comes on the heels of a solid box office performance that offered significant career momentum for Akhil Akkineni. Following the underperformance of his 2023 spy thriller Agent, Lenin served as a notable box office bounce-back for the actor.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Lenin has earned Rs 49.14 crore net in India, with its global gross collection reaching Rs 67.09 crore.
Written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is jointly produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, with presentation by Annapurna Studios.
The film stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in leading roles, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Sivaji, Sunil, Easwari Rao, Brahmaji, Getup Srinu, Ramki, and Pramod Panju. The narrative centres on a young man whose personal journey escalates into a crusade against systemic injustice, blending a central romantic storyline with themes of family allegiance, power dynamics, and community defence.
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