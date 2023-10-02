trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669635
Leo Release Date, OTT Streaming, Cast, Plot - Check Details About Thalapathy Vijay's Film

'Leo' starring Vijay and Trisha and Sanjay Dutt, will arrive in theatres worldwide on October 19. 

New Delhi: There has been a strong buzz on the internet lately around Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Leo' which will be released in theatres on October 19, 2023. The film marks the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, with production led by SS Lait Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palaniswamy as the co-producer. The principal photography of the film began in Chennai in January 2023 with occasional shoots in Kashmir. This was again followed by another schedule held at the former location, and wrapped by mid-July. 

The film was officially announced in January 2023 under the tentative title 'Thalapathy 67', as it is Vijay's 67th film as a lead actor, and the title of the film was announced a few days later. 'Leo' is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide in standard, and IMAX formats.

 

ADVANCE BOOKING FOR LEO
 

 

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has begun on an excellent start and has already crossed USD 100K in the US for the premiere shows. As reported by the trade website Sacnilk, the film has sold around 5800 tickets worth USD 130K gross. A report shared by Taran Adarsh showed that the film established a new benchmark with its advance booking in the UK. 

 

CAST 
 

 

'Leo' is all set to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 19. The much-awaited film stars a star-studded cast of Vijay and Trisha, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin.
 

 

PLOT OF LEO

 

The film was officially announced in January 2023 with the tentative title 'Thalapathy 67', as it is Vijay's 67th film as a lead actor. Apart from Tamil, it is expected to be released in dubbed versions including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. An uncut version of the film will theatrically released in the UK. 'Leo' will be the first film of Vijay to be released on IMAX format in UK. Recently, the audio launch event of Leo scheduled for September 30 was cancelled due to "overflowing passes requests and safety constraints". 




OTT RELEASE 

 

As per reports, the official rights of Vijay's Leo have been bagged by hOTT juggernaut Netflix. The makers are yet to announce the official streaming date of the film on OTT as of now. 

