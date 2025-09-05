New Delhi: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s much-talked-about superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is continuing its strong run at the box office. Released on August 28, 2025, the film has now officially crossed the Rs 50 crore mark as it heads into its second weekend.

Day 8 Collection Shows Growth After Midweek Dip

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra collected Rs 8 crore on its eighth day (Thursday), taking its total India Net Collection to Rs 54.35 crore. This marks a noticeable uptick when the film earned Rs 7.1 crore on Day 7.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Day 7 and 8 Box Office Collection:

Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: Rs 7.1 crore

Day 8 [1st Thursday]: Rs 8 crore (early estimates)

Total (as of Day 8): Rs 54.35 crore

At its current pace, the film is well on track to cross the Rs 60 crore mark within the coming days and may even inch closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone by the end of its second weekend.

The film’s overall occupancy on Thursday (Day 8) stood at an impressive 53.48%, indicating sustained interest among audiences. The breakdown by showtime is as follows:

Morning Shows: 45.57%

Afternoon Shows: 53.62%

Evening Shows: 55.58%

Night Shows: 59.14%

The upward trend throughout the day highlights growing word-of-mouth and solid audience retention heading into the weekend.

While Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues its dream run, it faces a new challenge with the release of the highly anticipated Bollywood action film ‘Baaghi 4’. With a big Hindi release entering the race, it remains to be seen how Lokah holds its ground across markets.

A Groundbreaking Film

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is being hailed as Malayalam cinema’s first-ever female-led superhero film. Seamlessly blending elements of folklore, fantasy, and mystery, the movie presents a bold and refreshing take on the genre, marking a significant step forward in regional storytelling.

Also Read | Who Is Santhy Balachandran? Actress Who Studied At Oxford, Co-Wrote Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Lokah