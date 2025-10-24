Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Out — When And Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film?

New Delhi: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, is finally set for its OTT release.

The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer, which emerged as a ₹300-crore blockbuster during its theatrical run, will soon be available for streaming on JioCinema.

The makers announced that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will premiere on October 31.

Lokah OTT Release Date

Wayfarer Films took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday to reveal the OTT release date of the film along with a new poster.

“The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioCinema, streaming from October 31,” the caption read.

