Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Out — When And Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film?
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, is finally set for its OTT release.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, is finally set for its OTT release.
The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer, which emerged as a ₹300-crore blockbuster during its theatrical run, will soon be available for streaming on JioCinema.
The makers announced that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will premiere on October 31.
Lokah OTT Release Date
Wayfarer Films took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday to reveal the OTT release date of the film along with a new poster.
“The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioCinema, streaming from October 31,” the caption read.
(This is a developing copy)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv