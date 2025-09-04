Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955307https://zeenews.india.com/regional/lokah-chapter-1-worldwide-box-office-collection-kalyani-priyadarshans-female-superhero-film-crosses-rs-100-cr-2955307.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
LOKAH CHAPTER 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Female Superhero Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr

Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: The movie is the first installment in the planned Lokah Cinematic Universe, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Naslen, Sandy among others.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Female Superhero Film Crosses Rs 100 CrPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is hailed as Malayalam cinema's first female superhero film directed by Dominic Arun. The movie has been well-received by the audiences and is raking in huge moolah at the Box Office. Lokah has also became the third Malayalam film of 2025 to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore-mark at the global box office after Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Thudarum'.

Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to tracking website Sacnilk, 'Lokah' has collected Rs 46 crore nett at the domestic box office. On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 6.75 crore nett at the domestic box office. The Malayalam version recorded an occupancy of 48.48 per cent in India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Lokah had minted Rs 93.75 crore worldwide in 6 days of release, and as of Wednesday evening, it had crossed the Rs 101 crore mark globally, reportedly.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan Unveils Characters Of Malayalam’s First Woman Superhero Film ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra’

Who Is Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Malayalam cinema's first female superhero, Kalyani is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. Kalyani started her career as an assistant production designer. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Hello (2017). Kalyani moved to Tamil cinema with Hero (2019), and Malayalam cinema with Varane Avashyamund (2020) respectively.

Lokah Chapter 1 Storyline, Cast

The movie is the first installment in the planned Lokah Cinematic Universe, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

It is currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK