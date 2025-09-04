Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is hailed as Malayalam cinema's first female superhero film directed by Dominic Arun. The movie has been well-received by the audiences and is raking in huge moolah at the Box Office. Lokah has also became the third Malayalam film of 2025 to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore-mark at the global box office after Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Thudarum'.

Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to tracking website Sacnilk, 'Lokah' has collected Rs 46 crore nett at the domestic box office. On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 6.75 crore nett at the domestic box office. The Malayalam version recorded an occupancy of 48.48 per cent in India.

Lokah had minted Rs 93.75 crore worldwide in 6 days of release, and as of Wednesday evening, it had crossed the Rs 101 crore mark globally, reportedly.

Who Is Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Malayalam cinema's first female superhero, Kalyani is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. Kalyani started her career as an assistant production designer. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Hello (2017). Kalyani moved to Tamil cinema with Hero (2019), and Malayalam cinema with Varane Avashyamund (2020) respectively.

Lokah Chapter 1 Storyline, Cast

The movie is the first installment in the planned Lokah Cinematic Universe, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

It is currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.