Lokah Chapter 1 X Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen’s Superhero Film Hailed As ‘Eye-Opener’ For Mollywood

New Delhi: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in pivotal roles, hit theatres on Thursday for Onam.

The movie has opened to positive reviews from viewers and netizens. Many have praised its action, star-studded appearances, and the way it blends Malayalam mythology with the superhero genre. Dozens have also drawn comparisons to Tovino Thomas’ 2021 hit Minnal Murali.

Lokah Chapter 1 – X reviews

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Kalyani plays a superhero who saves the day. Early reactions on X suggest fans are impressed.

One user called the film “superb,” adding, “Lokah was awesome… it is my kinda movie… Malayalam mythology meets superhero… superbly shot, great music and a really good Atmos mix too.”

Another review said, “Engaging first half with a powerful interval punch. The film spends time setting up its characters and world, and the interval block lands superbly.”

A third comment described Lokah as an eye-opener for Mollywood: “#Lokah is an eye-opener for Mollywood in every sense, from plot to execution. Conviction meets perfection. Jakes set the screens on fire. Kalyani was so good. Naslen also did well.”

Yet another fan wrote, “Best superhero movie in recent times. Don’t miss the big-screen experience. Jakes Bejoy and Nimish Ravi’s visuals are top-notch. The first half builds character beautifully and the interval gives goosebumps. Kalyani’s performance is her best yet.”

While a few viewers felt the second half wasn’t as strong, the overall sentiment remained positive. One post noted, “Rooted SH-vampire film with a tribal touch. Excellent first half with a banger interval and a more scattered second half with cameos all over.”

Another viewer wrote, “I’m not entirely satisfied with #Lokah on a writing level because so many plots start but don’t find culmination—common with franchises that focus on introducing the lead’s world in the first part.”

A different take read, “#Lokah: The core story didn’t excite me much because they kept it simple. Didn’t give me that wow feeling, and I was disappointed with the aspect ratio.” Even so, the same post praised the lead performances and the cameos.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra released in theatres on August 28 and is clashing with Mammootty’s Hridayapoorvam.