Lokah Chapter 2: Cast, plot details and will Kalyani Priyadarshan return? Here’s what we know

New Delhi: Following the success of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has confirmed that she will reprise her role in the much-anticipated sequel.

Kalyani delivered a breakout performance last year as Chandra/Neeli in Dominic Arun’s superhero film. While the first promotional video of Lokah: Chapter 2 featured only Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan, the actress has now officially confirmed her involvement in the sequel and shared an update on the film’s production timeline.

At a recent event, the anchor asked her, “So, we know that Lokah Part 2 is coming. Can you give us an exclusive update on it?” Smiling, Kalyani responded, “Honestly, all I know is that we should start shooting by, hopefully, September. I will be there in the second part. So, just wait for it.”

The video from the event was widely reshared on social media, with fans expressing excitement over her confirmation.

She further added, “Lokah 2 script work is going on. Hopefully, shooting will begin from September. Yes, I’m part of the film, so wait for it.”

About Lokah: Chapter 2

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra was rooted in Malayalam folklore and centred on the legend of Kalliyankattu Neeli, a mythical Yakshi. The story followed Chandra, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, a vampire-like being and tribal woman whose village was destroyed by a king enforcing caste segregation. Now working under an unseen leader named Moothon, voiced by Mammootty, Chandra fights injustice across the world.

Naslen portrayed Sunny, a young man who falls in love with Chandra before discovering her supernatural identity. Sandy played Nachiyappa Gowda, a misogynistic police officer who is later transformed into a vampire before his presumed death.

The promotional video of Lokah: Chapter 2 confirms what was hinted at in the post-credit scene of the first film. The sequel will focus on another mythical creature called Chathan (goblin), portrayed by Tovino Thomas. His character, Maathan, is said to have 389 identical siblings.

The post-credit scene of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra also introduced Dulquer Salmaan as an Odiyan (shapeshifter) ninja named Charlie, who will play a significant role in the sequel alongside Kalyani’s Chandra.

In addition, the first film introduced several other supernatural entities portrayed by Soubin Shahir, Santhy Balachandran, Ahaana Krishna, Balu Varghese, and Vijay Menon, whose stories are yet to be explored in future instalments.

Despite being made on a modest budget, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra went on to collect Rs 303.67 crore worldwide, emerging as a major commercial success. While details regarding the release date and extended cast of Lokah: Chapter 2 remain under wraps, expectations are high for the next chapter in the expanding Lokah cinematic universe.