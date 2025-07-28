Lokah - Chapter One Teaser OUT: Meet Malayalam Cinema’s First Superhero Universe, Chandra

Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra is slated for release during the Onam festival season later this year.

New Delhi: Malayalam cinema is set to witness a groundbreaking moment as Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the teaser for Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra, introducing the industry’s first-ever superhero universe. Produced by Dulquer’s own banner, Wayfarer Films, this film promises a unique fusion of mythology, spectacle, and emotional storytelling.

Released on Monday, the teaser for Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra offers audiences a sneak peek into an ambitious action drama led by Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film is being hailed as Malayalam cinema’s first female-led superhero narrative, marking a significant shift in the regional industry’s storytelling landscape. Scheduled for release during the upcoming Onam festival, Lokah aims to captivate audiences with its fresh approach and powerful narrative.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Welcome to the world of Lokah! In theatres this Onam. Teaser out now.” While official cast details remain limited, industry buzz hints at cameo appearances by Dulquer himself alongside popular actor Tovino Thomas, adding further excitement to the project.

Take a look:

Dropped on Dulquer’s birthday, the teaser plunges viewers into a dark, mystical world deeply rooted in Indian culture. Kalyani Priyadarshan shines as the fierce and layered superhero Chandra, promising a character who is both formidable and emotionally complex.

Directed by Dominic Arun, Chandra is the first instalment in an ambitious franchise spearheaded by Dulquer Salmaan, who continues to push creative boundaries as both an actor and producer. With high-impact visuals and a narrative that balances the epic with the intimate, Lokah is poised to become one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year.

Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra is slated for theatrical release in Kerala and select national markets later this year, coinciding with the festive Onam season.