Love Insurance Kompany on OTT: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan's romantic comedy?

Love Insurance Kompany on OTT: After a much-anticipated box office opening on April 10, 2026, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer romantic comedy is all set to hit the OTT platform.

OTT Release Date and Platform

According to a report by The Times of India, Love Insurance Kompany will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 6, 2026. The OTT release allows viewers to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

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Also Read | ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ postponed again: Pradeep Ranganathan–Krithi Shetty starrer now set for April 10 release

Cast and Crew

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, alongside J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty. Notably, Pradeep Ranganathan also directs the project.

Plot and Genre

Love Insurance Kompany is a romantic comedy that focuses on modern relationships, love, and the chaos that often follows matters of the heart. It follows the story of Vibe Vassey (Pradeep Ranganathan), who believes in traditional romance, falling for Dheema (Krithi Shetty), a vlogger dependent on app-based validation.

Release Delays and Final Theatrical Date

The film’s journey to theatres was marked by multiple delays. Initially slated for an earlier release, the date was eventually pushed from April 3 to April 10, 2026.

Announcing the revised date on social media, Vignesh Shivan shared an update along with a video featuring Anirudh Ravichander and Pradeep Ranganathan. Taking to his Instagram page, Vignesh Shivan announced "#LIK from April -10. Trust Me Bro. An @anirudhofficial musical. A @wikkiofficial original. A @r_varman_ visuals."

Also Read | Pradeep Ranganathan’s 'Love Insurance Kompany' First Look Delayed Due To THIS Reason

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection

Despite a recent slowdown at the box office, Love Insurance Kompany has maintained a respectable overall performance. The film’s India net collection currently stands at approximately Rs 42.37 crore. Including a domestic gross of Rs 48.79 crore and an overseas haul of Rs 11.10 crore, its worldwide earnings have reached around Rs 59.89 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk.

The Tamil version continues to be the primary driver of the film’s success, while the Telugu version has contributed a smaller yet steady share to the overall collections.