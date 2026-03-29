‘Love Insurance Kompany’ postponed again: Pradeep Ranganathan–Krithi Shetty starrer now set for April 10 release

Chennai: The release of director Vignesh Shivan's long-awaited romantic drama 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)', featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead, has now been postponed to April 10.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported last week that the film's release might be postponed yet again. As reported, the film's release has now been pushed from April 3 to April 10..

Taking to his Instagram page, Vignesh Shivan announced "#LIK from April -10. Trust Me Bro. An @anirudhofficial musical. A @wikkiofficial original. A @r_varman_ visuals."

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He also shared a funny announcement video, featuring music director Anirudh, actor Pradeep Ranganathan and himself, to announce the new release date.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have had to postpone its release quite a few times.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 last year. However, the makers then chose to push the film's release to October 17 for Deepavali. Just when it looked like the film would hits screens for Deepavali, the makers had to take the tough call of postponing the film again as Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude' also picked the same day for release.

Seeking to avoid a release day clash between two films of actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the makers of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' decided to postpone their film's release to December 18 last year.

However, the makers again decided to postpone their film's release to February this year. Sources in the industry had said that the makers were looking to release the film during the Valentine's Day weekend. However, that did not happen.

Finally, director Vignesh Shivan announced last week that his film would release on April 3 this year. However, now, it has again been postponed to April 10.

The film has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan, who until now, has a 100 per cent success record in the Tamil film industry. Every single film of his until now has emerged a success, with his most recent film 'Dude' going on to emerge a major blockbuster.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has edited the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.