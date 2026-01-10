Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentRegionalMaa Inti Bangaaram Teaser Trailer Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Promises Heartfelt, High-Energy Family Drama - WATCH
MAA INTI BANGAARAM

Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser Trailer Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Promises Heartfelt, High-Energy Family Drama - WATCH

The teaser of Maa Inti Bangaaram, actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film, was unveiled on Friday, offering a glimpse into a story that balances intense drama, quirky energy, and heartfelt, family-rooted emotions.

|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 07:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser Trailer Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Promises Heartfelt, High-Energy Family Drama - WATCH(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The teaser trailer of Maa Inti Bangaaram, the next production venture backed by actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was unveiled on Friday.

Set against a raw and grounded backdrop, Maa Inti Bangaaram promises a gripping blend of intense drama and high-octane moments, anchored by a deeply personal story that unfolds in an understated and lighthearted manner, read a press note.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries The Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru At Linga Bhairavi Temple In Traditional Red Saree, Check FIRST PICS Of Bride And Groom

Sharing her thoughts on the teaser release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage."

She added, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them."

Also Read | Viral Video Shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed By Crowd In Hyderabad

The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy.

