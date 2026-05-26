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NewsEntertainmentRegionalMaa Inti Bangaaram trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu packs a punch in fierce avatar - Watch
MAA INTI BANGAARAM TRAILER

Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu packs a punch in fierce avatar - Watch

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised.

|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 10:04 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu packs a punch in fierce avatar - WatchPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited action entertainer 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is finally unveiled, bringing the actor in a never-before-seen action avatar. The trailer opens to show Samantha trying to be a good daughter-in-law, only to find herself struggling to keep up with the family's expectations.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram postpones release, to hit theatres on THIS date

However, things take an unexpected turn after Samantha's character is shown fighting dangerous enemies in a bid to protect her family.

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The actor could be seen performing high-octane action sequences, dominating the trailer with her daring moves. Earlier this month, the makers announced that the film's release had been postponed.

The film, which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on May 15, will now release on June 19. Sharing the update, Samantha took to Instagram and wrote, "It's time to pull the trigger. #MaaIntiBangaaram in theatres worldwide on JUNE 19, 2026."

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note.

Speaking about the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage," as per a press release.

ALSO READ: Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser Trailer Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Promises Heartfelt, High-Energy Family Drama - WATCH

She added, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them."

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy. 

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