/Maa Inti Bangaaram X review: Samantha's action avatar wins praise, story divides viewers; ‘First half is a blast but...’

Maa Inti Bangaaram X review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited action entertainer 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' has finally hit theatres today, June 19, 2026. The film shows the actor in a never-before-seen action avatar, and early reactions are already flooding the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Viewers have started sharing their first reactions to the action drama. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha, and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy. 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' also stars Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, Chaitanya, and Srinivas Gavireddy in key roles.
So far, Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is getting mixed reviews. Some users are saying the first half is "Good and entertaining." One user wrote, "Good First half which took off a thriller genre & the later half was Decent which carried in a Drama of Mother & Son emotional connect. Interval was a high point & Loved the twist in climax."
While another wrote, "1st half was a blast, Sam was superb. Manjusha was a total surprise, absolute MVP! She literally carried the movie with her flawless comedy timing & ease. 2nd half dropped like a dead bird - flat and boring. Still worth a watch for Sam."
Some users also said that "the plot had the potential to become a blockbuster, but unfortunately the writing never rises to that level." They said the film lacked a proper buildup, due to which "so many scenes that should have earned whistles and cheers end up falling flat."
Another user said, "The momentum slightly dips in the second half after a terrific first half but its a good watch overall."
Talking about the film, Samantha shared that the world of “Maa Inti Bangaaram” is rooted and emotional with a narrative dedicated to being family first. “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage. Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me," she said.
Samantha added, “The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I’m truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them.” “Maa Inti Bangaaram” has been backed by Samantha, under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures, along with husband Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurruu.
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