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  • /Maa Inti Bangaaram X review: Samantha's action avatar wins praise, story divides viewers; ‘First half is a blast but...’

Maa Inti Bangaaram X review: Samantha's action avatar wins praise, story divides viewers; ‘First half is a blast but...’

Maa Inti Bangaaram X review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram has finally hit theatres, and social media is buzzing with first reactions. While fans are praising Samantha's powerful performance and action-packed first half, many feel the film loses momentum after the interval. Read on.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Maa Inti Bangaaram X review: Samantha's action avatar wins praise, story divides viewers; ‘First half is a blast but...’
Image Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Instagram/Movie stills

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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