MAAREESAN MOVIE REVIEW

Maareesan Review: Kamal Haasan Hails Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu's Film As ‘Spirited Cinema’

Maareesan Review: Fahadh Faasil plays the role of a thief who is on a mission to con Vadivelu for money. 

Last Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Maareesan Review: Kamal Haasan Hails Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu's Film As ‘Spirited Cinema’ (Image: X)

Maareesan Movie Review: Superstar Kamal Haasan was all praise for Fahadh Faasil's latest release 'Maareesan'. The actor congratulated the team for producing a socially apt film.

Taking to his X handle, actor Haasan wrote a meticulous review of 'Maareesan', highlighting the maker's motive to use humour as a camouflage to showcase "human emotions" and "dark shadows" of our society.

Haasan wrote, "Watched Maareesan - a film that dances effortlessly between wit and depth, leaving me laughing, thinking, and admiring its craft. Had a wonderful conversation with the team to congratulate them on this delightful creation. Beneath its humour lies a socially conscious lens on human emotion and a keen gaze at the darker shadows of our society. The kind of inventive, spirited cinema I naturally gravitate towards - both as viewer and creator."

Take A Look At The Post: 

The film is directed by Sudheesh Shankar and also stars Vadivelu in the lead role. One of the reasons why the movie created a buzz is the unexpected comparison between Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil's acting performances. The fans of both actors often debate about who is better, as they are considered to be method actors.

Faasil plays the role of a thief who is on a mission to con Vadivelu for money. To succeed without resorting to violence or crime, Fahadh decides to win the actor's trust so that he can get access to his funds.

The two-minute and six-second trailer begins with Fahadh being intrigued by how a fish swimming under the water became prey to a crane flying above in the sky.

In a surprising turn of events, he sets his eyes on a middle-aged man (Vadivelu) carrying loads of money on a trip to Thiruvannamalai.

However, a simple theft becomes a tough hassle for him when Fahadh discovers that the actor seems to be an Alzheimer's patient, who has forgotten even his Debit Card's ATM pin and route to home. 

 

