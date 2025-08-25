Madharaasi TRAILER: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Promises High-Octane Action - WATCH

Madharaasi Trailer: The makers of filmmaker AR Murugadoss and actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film have finally dropped the high-octane action-packed trailer. Yes, you read that right! The Dil Madharaasi trailer is out, and it’s nothing short of a treat for action-thriller fans. The trailer is packed with adrenaline-pumping action as Sivakarthikeyan goes full throttle.

Madharaasi Trailer Out

Sivakarthikeyan headliner Dil Madharaasi’s 2 minutes 17 seconds long trailer will leave you eagerly anticipating its theatrical release. Director AR Murugadoss took to his X handle to share the trailer with a punchy caption: "Brace yourself for the EMOTIONAL RIDE & the ACTION EXPLOSION." The Madharaasi trailer offers a rollercoaster of emotions, from heartfelt scenes and adrenaline-packed action to a powerful background score, setting social media abuzz.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Madharaasi Cast, Release Date And More

Directed by acclaimed and celebrated filmmaker AR Murugadoss, The film marks first collaboration collaboration between the Amaran actor and the director. Dil Madharaasi boasts a star-studded cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Shabeer, and Vikranth. The film is edited by Sreekar Prasad and high-octane action sequences choreographed by renowned stunt masters Kevin and Dhilip.

Also Read| Dil Madharaasi NEW Poster: Sivakarthikeyan And Vidyut Jammwal Lock Horns In AR Murugadoss's Actioner

Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for hits like Why This Kolaveri Di and his work in blockbusters such as Beast,Vikram, Jailer, Jawan, and Leo.

Earlier, Speaking at Madharaasi the trailer launch event Sivakarthikeyan goes candid about his with Anirudh, The actor said, 'To explain how special he is to me, if I go and ask him to score music for a film now, he will readily agree to score music for any film I suggest. But I will never do that as we have immense respect for him and his stature. We will approach him only if we have a project that is suitable for him.'

Madharaasi is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 5, 2025. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.