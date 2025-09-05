Madharasi Movie X Review: Mixed Reactions Pour In For Sivakarthikeyan’s Action Thriller

New Delhi: The much-anticipated action thriller Madharasi (also spelled Madharaasi), starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rukmini Vasanth, finally hit theaters on Friday, September 5, 2025. Written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the Tamil-language film has sparked a wave of mixed reactions across social media since its release.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Fans who caught the film on opening day took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One user praised the film’s "good first half packed with love and action," highlighting standout sequences such as Vidyut Jammwal’s solo action block and the intense climax fight. The user noted minor drawbacks like a "slight drag in romantic portions" and a "lengthy second half," but overall called it an “above-average entertainer” that action lovers would enjoy.

#Madharaasi [#ABRatings - 3.5/5]



- Good First half packed with Love & Action. Followed by Decent second half which is completely in Action mode

- Interval block, Vidhyut's solo Action block sequence, Climax Fight has been well executed

- Slight Drag in Romantic portions &… pic.twitter.com/Tb6lDr8ZTd — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 5, 2025

In contrast, another viewer gave the film a disappointing 2.5/5 rating, describing it as a “disaster” with average music and miscast characters, while yet another labeled it a "below-average attempt" due to a weak screenplay and forgettable moments, recommending viewers watch it only if they have free time.

Done with film. #Madharaasireview

2.5/5

*I wonder what happened to arm

I was blown away by his work 7th sense but now , dull work by him



*Disaster written over-all!!

*Music is average ( salambha song hindi dubbing )

*Sika was totally misfit in that character pic.twitter.com/rTb9lF2J5X — Suraj chauha (@Kumaris57862762) September 5, 2025

Positive voices also emerged, with fans applauding the interval block and action sequences, hailing the film as a potential blockbuster. Several praised Sivakarthikeyan’s performance, stylish villainy by Vidyut Jammwal, and the film’s choreography and cinematography.

#Madharaasi is a below-average attempt with a weak screenplay, flat performances, and forgettable moments. Watch only if you have free time.@Siva_Kartikeyan pic.twitter.com/f23ujCUd34 — . (@Yazhhh_sk) September 5, 2025

#Madharaasi got positive reviews

Interval block

2nd half lo action sequences and hero and villan ki elevations and mass scenes #Sivakarthikeyan #VidyutJammwal

Blockbuster Every where pic.twitter.com/azTPfzqfVl — Babu Gaadu (@Babugadu009) September 5, 2025

#Madharaasi Review :

Good Action movie of #Sivakarthikeyan best performance all characters more songes not working ,Anirudh Bgm Well done



Decent interval And cinematography super



A.R. Murugadoss Choreograph brilliant.

Overall one time watchable movie#MadharaasiFDFS — (@Deepikadir2) September 5, 2025

Some reviews, however, criticized the film’s plot and logic. One harsh critique called it “one of the worst movies ever made,” citing forced comedy, unbearable songs, and laughable action scenes. Another noted that while the story and performances showed promise, the screenplay fell short of expectations.

Storyline

Madharasi follows the story of Raghu, played by Sivakarthikeyan, a man with a tragic past who becomes entangled in a high-stakes operation to thwart the large-scale distribution of weapons. Produced by Prasad NV under Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film features music composed by renowned Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichander.

As the film continues its theatrical run, Madharasi is sparking widespread debate and discussion among audiences, cementing its place as one of the most buzzed-about releases of the year in Tamil cinema.