trendingNowenglish2955859https://zeenews.india.com/regional/madharasi-movie-x-review-mixed-reactions-pour-in-for-sivakarthikeyan-s-action-thriller-2955859.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
MADHARASI

Madharasi Movie X Review: Mixed Reactions Pour In For Sivakarthikeyan’s Action Thriller

Madharasi receives mixed reviews from fans, praised for its action and performances but criticized for its screenplay and pacing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Madharasi Movie X Review: Mixed Reactions Pour In For Sivakarthikeyan’s Action Thriller(Image: Youtube Still)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated action thriller Madharasi (also spelled Madharaasi), starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rukmini Vasanth, finally hit theaters on Friday, September 5, 2025. Written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the Tamil-language film has sparked a wave of mixed reactions across social media since its release.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Fans who caught the film on opening day took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One user praised the film’s "good first half packed with love and action," highlighting standout sequences such as Vidyut Jammwal’s solo action block and the intense climax fight. The user noted minor drawbacks like a "slight drag in romantic portions" and a "lengthy second half," but overall called it an “above-average entertainer” that action lovers would enjoy.

In contrast, another viewer gave the film a disappointing 2.5/5 rating, describing it as a “disaster” with average music and miscast characters, while yet another labeled it a "below-average attempt" due to a weak screenplay and forgettable moments, recommending viewers watch it only if they have free time.

Positive voices also emerged, with fans applauding the interval block and action sequences, hailing the film as a potential blockbuster. Several praised Sivakarthikeyan’s performance, stylish villainy by Vidyut Jammwal, and the film’s choreography and cinematography.

Some reviews, however, criticized the film’s plot and logic. One harsh critique called it “one of the worst movies ever made,” citing forced comedy, unbearable songs, and laughable action scenes. Another noted that while the story and performances showed promise, the screenplay fell short of expectations.

Storyline

Madharasi follows the story of Raghu, played by Sivakarthikeyan, a man with a tragic past who becomes entangled in a high-stakes operation to thwart the large-scale distribution of weapons. Produced by Prasad NV under Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film features music composed by renowned Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichander.

As the film continues its theatrical run, Madharasi is sparking widespread debate and discussion among audiences, cementing its place as one of the most buzzed-about releases of the year in Tamil cinema.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

