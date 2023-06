Madhoo-Starrer 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' Is A Wholesome Family Drama, Release Date Out

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video announced its much-awaited Tamil Original series, Sweet Kaaram Coffee, to premiere on 6 July, 2023. The eight-episode series beautifully encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

Created by Reshma Ghatala, and produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt. Ltd., the heartwarming series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman; and stars Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy. Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to stream the series starting 6 July in Tamil, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Sweet Kaaram Coffee is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

“At Prime Video, we realize and appreciate the value of every story, especially ones that have not been explored before. We are committed to be the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all our customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies. Sweet Kaaram Coffee is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further,” said, Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India. “It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms. We’re delighted to have partnered with Lion Tooth Studios to showcase such a lively series, and are confident that audiences all over the world will truly appreciate it.”

Creator Reshma Ghatala said, “Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama that’s perfect for the entire family. It befittingly exemplifies the real life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining. Journeying with women from three different generations, Sweet Kaaram Coffee showcases them breaking free of outdated expectations and evoke a more self-serving outlook, placing their happiness on the same pedestal as that of others. Directed so beautifully by Bejoy, Krishna, and Swathi, the spirited performances of Lakshmi maam, Madhoo ma’am and Santhy, as well as an incredible extended cast including Vamsi Krishna and Babu playing key roles, make the series a thoroughly enjoyable watch. I believe we couldn’t have found a better partner than Prime Video to tell this story to not only the audiences in India, but globally in over 240 countries and territories.”