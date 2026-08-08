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Madhuri Dixit to host Marathi edition of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' - details inside

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit is set to make her hosting debut in the Kaun Banega Crorepati franchise as the new face of the Marathi adaptation, Kon Honaar Crorepati.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit to host Marathi edition of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' - details inside
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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