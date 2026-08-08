Madhuri Dixit to host Marathi edition of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' - details inside

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit is all set to take over the hot seat as the host of the Marathi edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled as ‘Kon Honaar Crorepati.’
According to credible sources close to the development, Madhuri has been roped in to host the Marathi adaptation of the iconic quiz-based reality show, marking her first-ever association with the Kaun Banega Crorepati franchise as a host.
A source informed IANS, "Madhuri Dixit has been finalised as the host of KBC Marathi. The promo shoot has already been completed and the first official promo introducing her as the host will be unveiled during the premiere of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 18 on August 10, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan."
The source further added that the makers zeroed in on Madhuri owing to her immense popularity among Marathi audiences.
Being a Maharashtrian herself, the ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ enjoys a deep emotional connect with viewers across the state and has consistently championed Marathi culture throughout her career.
Interestingly, the channel had recently dropped a major hint about the show's new host through a promotional video shared on its social media handles.
In the video, the team was seen on the red carpet of an awards ceremony revealing the host's name only to celebrities, while keeping audiences guessing.
Celebrities including Abhijeet Sawant, Bharat Jadhav and Renuka Shahane were shown a placard carrying the host's name. Their reactions ranged from surprise to excitement, but the name itself was never revealed on camera.
Instead, the stars broke into iconic gestures associated with Madhuri Dixit, including mimicking her famous "Dhak Dhak" move and recreating her signature "Aaha!" expression from her iconic movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.
The video ended by asking fans to guess the host's identity in the comments, with many correctly predicting Madhuri's name.
While this marks her first stint as the host of Kon Honaar Crorepati, the Marathi adaptation of Kaun Banega Crorepati edition, Madhuri has previously worked in Marathi cinema with the 2018 film Bucket List, which marked her Marathi film debut.
For the uninitiated, Kon Honaar Crorepati has previously been hosted by Sachin Khedekar, Swapnil Joshi and filmmaker Nagraj Manjule.
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