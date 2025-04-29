Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2892933https://zeenews.india.com/regional/magnum-opus-gets-release-date-jr-ntr-and-prashanth-neel-s-film-to-hit-screens-on-this-date-2892933.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
JR NTR

Magnum Opus Gets Release Date! Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Day

The makers of director Prashanth Neel's eagerly awaited magnum opus, featuring actor Jr NTR in the lead, have now announced a release date.

|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 02:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Magnum Opus Gets Release Date! Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Day

Chennai: The makers of director Prashanth Neel's eagerly awaited magnum opus, featuring actor Jr NTR in the lead, have now announced that the film will release on June 25 next year. 
 
Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, took to X to make the announcement. It said, "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience 25 June 2026. You’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel. A Special glimpse for the Man of Masses @tarak9999’s birthday."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #NTRNeel (@ntrneelfilm)

Telugu star Jr NTR also posted the announcement on his X timeline. Posting a poster that said 'Worldwide release 25 June 2026', the actor wrote, "See you in cinemas on 25 June 2026...#NTRNeel"

An X handle created exclusively for the film also confirmed the news. The handle, #NTRNeel wrote,"25 June 2026… The Most striking tale ever to erupt from the Soil of Indian Cinema. A special glimpse for the Man of Masses @tarak9999’s birthday. #NTRNeel"

It may be recalled that Jr NTR had joined the sets of the film only earlier this month. In fact, Jr. NTR started shooting for director Prashanth Neel’s film, tentatively titled #NTRNeel, from April 22.

The film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts “NTRNeel”, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the unit is shooting the present schedule at Mangalore.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that a small four-day schedule had been completed in February and that the unit’s present schedule, which is happening in Mangalore, is to go on until the mid of May.

The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

With the creative vision of Prashanth Neel—renowned for his success with the KGF franchise—and Jr NTR’s dynamic screen presence, #NTRNeel is expected to redefine action cinema and set new industry benchmarks.

Promising high-octane action, compelling storytelling, and grand visuals, this film is already being hailed as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films in recent times.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK