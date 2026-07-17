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'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' made with devotion, faith in judicial process: Makers after Orissa HC stays film's release

Mahaprabhu Jagannath film has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Hindi, Odia and Telugu.

Written ByANI
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' made with devotion, faith in judicial process: Makers after Orissa HC stays film's release
Image Credit: Movie Still

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