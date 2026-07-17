Mumbai: Founder, director, and creative head of Ele Animations, Durga Prasad Dalai has issued a statement after the Orissa High Court stayed the release of the animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath', saying the movie was created with "honesty, sincerity and devotion" towards Lord Jagannath and that the makers have approached the Supreme Court for relief.
In an official statement, Dalai said 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' is an extension of the animated series 'Jay Jagannath' and was made with the intention of celebrating faith, culture and devotion.
"Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an extension of our animated series Jay Jagannath, created with the utmost honesty, sincerity and devotion for Lord Jagannath and His devotees. The film is a heartfelt depiction of a devotee's bhav (devotion) towards Mahaprabhu Jagannath, and we make no claim otherwise," the statement read.
The producer said the team respects the sentiments of devotees and hopes audiences get an opportunity to watch the film.
"We deeply respect the sentiments of every devotee and everyone who follows the path of Lord Jagannath. We simply hope audiences get the opportunity to watch the film and decide for themselves," it added.
Expressing hope that the film reaches families and children, he added, "This Rath Yatra, our wish is for the film to reach children and families and bring them closer to learning more about Lord Jagannath and imbibe the culture and values. We have made this film giving our heart, soul and with pure intentions to celebrate the faith, culture and devotion."
Dalai also said the film has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Hindi, Odia and Telugu.
"The film has received U certification from the CBFC in Hindi, Odia and Telugu and we have filed a review petition before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. As the matter is currently sub judice, we will refrain from commenting further and place our faith in the judicial process," the statement said.
The statement concluded with, "Pranam to Prabhu Jagannath."
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