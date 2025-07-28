New Delhi: Mahavatar Narasimha has taken the Indian film industry by surprise, emerging as the biggest animated box office success since Hanuman (2005). Rooted in Indian mythology and centred on the fierce avatar of Lord Vishnu, the film has struck a chord with audiences through its powerful visuals, immersive storytelling, and deep spiritual themes.

This breakthrough marks a historic moment for Indian animation, a genre that has long struggled to achieve commercial viability. While Hanuman was once hailed as a pioneer, it only broke even. Mahavatar Narasimha, however, is breaking records and is now on course to become one of the highest-grossing animated films in Indian cinema history.

What began as a limited release quickly turned into a nationwide sensation, as strong word-of-mouth and widespread acclaim drove massive demand. Theatre counts have since expanded dramatically, with box office collections remaining strong into the film’s second weekend.

Buoyed by this phenomenal reception, producers Kleem Productions and Hombale Films have announced international releases in key global markets including the United States, Canada, the UK, the Middle East, and Australia, a rare feat for an Indian animated film.

More than a commercial success, Mahavatar Narasimha signals a creative turning point. It demonstrates that when mythological stories are treated with authenticity and cinematic ambition, they resonate across generations. The film blends devotional storytelling with modern animation, proving that Indian mythology can command a global audience when presented with sincerity and excellence.