MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA

Mahavatar Narsimha Creates History, Scores One Of The Highest Ratings Ever For An Indian Film

Mahavatar Narsimha has now opened in theatres across India, thrilling audiences with its immersive visuals and cultural storytelling.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mahavatar Narsimha Creates History, Scores One Of The Highest Ratings Ever For An Indian Film (Image: Youtube Still)

New Delhi: Mahavatar Narsimha, the animated epic from Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, has made a thunderous debut in theatres, quickly establishing itself as India’s first-ever blockbuster animation film. With breathtaking visuals, monumental scale, and a deeply rooted narrative, the film is captivating audiences across the country and making history in the process.

A Cultural and Visual Spectacle

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, Mahavatar Narsimha is more than just an animation film, it's a cultural celebration. The film beautifully portrays the richness of Indian mythology and heritage through cutting-edge animation, and is being hailed as a must-watch cinematic experience for all age groups.

Skyrocketing Ratings

The film's impact is reflected in its exceptional audience ratings:

9.8/10 on BookMyShow

5/5 on Google Reviews

9.8/10 on IMDb

These are among the highest scores ever recorded for an Indian film, animated or otherwise, underscoring the immense appreciation it has received from viewers and critics alike.

Ambitious Decade-Long Franchise Announced

Following the overwhelming response to Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have announced a decade-spanning animated franchise that will chronicle the divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. The upcoming titles include:

Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031)

Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

Mahavatar Kalki – Part 1 (2035)

Mahavatar Kalki – Part 2 (2037)

This ambitious lineup aims to redefine Indian animation and storytelling on a global scale.

A Pan-India Release

Mahavatar Narsimha is available in five Indian languages and in 3D, offering an immersive theatrical experience to audiences nationwide. With its rich storytelling, visual grandeur, and spiritual depth, the film is poised to inspire a new generation and set new benchmarks for Indian animation.

The film is now playing in theatres across India.

