Mahavatar Narsimha Gets A U/A Certificate: When And Where To Watch

New Delhi: Mahavatar Narsimha is all set to redefine cinematic storytelling with its epic scale, breathtaking visuals, and compelling narrative. Following the monumental announcement of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, the highly anticipated trailer was finally unveiled, leaving audiences awestruck.

Mahavatar Narsimha: When And Where To Watch

Packed with spine-chilling visuals and high-octane moments, the trailer also offered a powerful glimpse into the various avatars of Lord Vishnu, promising a experience like never before. While it has significantly heightened excitement, the film has now cleared censorship with a U/A certificate, which means 'Unrestricted Public Exhibition subject to Parental Guidance for children below the age of twelve.'

Taking to their social media handles, the makers shared this exciting update about Mahavatar Narsimha receiving the U/A certificate. They also captioned the post with — "#MahavatarNarsimha censored with U/A. Experience the roar of divinity on July 25th in theatres near you"

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on July 25, 2025.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).