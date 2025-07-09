Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929205https://zeenews.india.com/regional/mahavatar-narsimha-jukebox-out-deets-inside-2929205.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
MAHAVATAR NARISHMA

Mahavatar Narsimha Jukebox Out - Deets Inside

Mahavatar Narishma is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpa Dhawan Kushal Desai and Chaitanya Desai with the banner of Kleem Productions the film will also be released in 3D and with 5 languages. Releasing on 25 July 2025. 

|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mahavatar Narsimha Jukebox Out - Deets Inside (Source:IMDb)

New Delhi: Mahavatar Narsimha will establish a whole new standard . The film is said to kickstart the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe on a high note.

the jukebox for the movie has finally been released.

The makers of Mahavatar Narsimha took to their social media, sharing a thrilling poster and announcing the release of the film’s jukebox. They wrote –

"Let the divine roar flow track by track.

The Mahavatar Narsimha jukebox is out now a powerful musical journey by @samcsmusic.

Listen now on YouTube!

#Mahavatar #FaithWillRoar #MainBhiPrahlad #Mahavatar Cinematic Universe #Music #AlbumOutNow"

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films. The film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on 25th July 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK