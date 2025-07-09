Mahavatar Narsimha Jukebox Out - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Mahavatar Narsimha will establish a whole new standard . The film is said to kickstart the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe on a high note.

the jukebox for the movie has finally been released.

The makers of Mahavatar Narsimha took to their social media, sharing a thrilling poster and announcing the release of the film’s jukebox. They wrote –

"Let the divine roar flow track by track.

The Mahavatar Narsimha jukebox is out now a powerful musical journey by @samcsmusic.

Listen now on YouTube!

#Mahavatar #FaithWillRoar #MainBhiPrahlad #Mahavatar Cinematic Universe #Music #AlbumOutNow"

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films. The film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on 25th July 2025.