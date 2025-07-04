Mahavatar Narsimha: Majestic Prahlad Maharaj Promo Out - Watch

New Delhi: One of the most talked about upcoming mythological epics - Mahavatar Narsimha is turning out to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle, promising grandeur, stunning visuals, and compelling storytelling. Recently, the makers took things a notch higher with the extraordinary announcement of The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

Mahavatar Narsimha - Prahlad Maharaj Promo

The makers have now released a new Prahlad Maharaj promo from Mahavatar Narsimha, offering a glimpse into the enthralling narrative the film is set to unfold. Sharing the promo on their social media, the makers wrote –

"Born a prince, remembered as a saint. Prahlad Maharaj –The Eternal Flame of Devotion in the Darkest of times. The Rise of Righteousness Begins…. #EternalFaith #MainBhiPrahlad #MahavatarNarsimha In cinemas July 25, 2025. Experience it in 3D."

Animated Film Franchise Line-Up

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the seven divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 25, 2025.