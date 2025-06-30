Mahavatar Narsimha Makes Spiritual Debut At Noida’s Rath Yatra Ahead Of July 2025 Release

New Delhi: The much-anticipated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha marked its presence at the grand Rath Yatra celebrations in Noida today, further amplifying the buzz surrounding the film. As the inaugural chapter of The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, the film has already garnered significant attention with its impactful posters, powerful soundtrack, and ambitious narrative.

In a symbolic gesture, a poster of Mahavatar Narsimha was prominently displayed on one of the Rath Yatra vehicles, signifying the film’s growing cultural resonance and outreach. The association with the sacred festival underlines the film’s deep-rooted spiritual and devotional themes, aligning well with its portrayal of one of Lord Vishnu’s most revered avatars.

Earlier this month, the creators unveiled an expansive cinematic slate comprising seven films, each dedicated to a distinct avatar of Lord Vishnu. This announcement has fueled anticipation across audiences, especially among followers of devotional cinema.

Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha is presented by Hombale Films, renowned for delivering content-driven blockbusters. The film promises a blend of mythological grandeur, immersive storytelling, and high-end visual effects, and will be released in 3D across five Indian languages.

With anticipation for the film continuing to rise, the makers of Mahavatar Narsimha previously released the first single titled "Roar of Narsimha", available in five languages—Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The track, composed by Sam CS, is a powerful composition that captures the intensity and divine fury of Lord Narsimha. Released alongside a striking new poster, the single was unveiled on social media with the caption: “

"The divine roar has been unleashed!

First Single from #MahavatarNarsimha #RoarOfNarsimha out now on all music streaming platforms. Hindi - https://bfan.link/roar-of-narsimha-hindi A @samcsmusic musical"

Blending visual grandeur, cultural depth, and narrative excellence, Mahavatar Narsimha will be released in 3D and across five Indian languages on July 25, 2025.