Mahavatar Narsimha Opening Weekend Total Collection Stands At Rs 11.25 Cr, Witnesses 400% Jump In Hindi!

New Delhi: Kleem Productions’ Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films, is creating history with its release on the big screen. The film has touched the hearts of the audience and is drawing huge crowds to theatres. As audience love continues to pour in, the film is showing consistent growth at the box office, registering a remarkable 400% jump from its opening on Friday to the end of its first weekend on Sunday.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection

There’s no stopping Mahavatar Narsimha at the Hindi box office—it has emerged as yet another surprise of 2025. It opened at ₹1.35 crore on Friday, followed by a 150% jump to ₹3.25 crore on Saturday, and then another 110% spike on Sunday, collecting between ₹6.50 crore to ₹7.00 crore. The 3-day total of Mahavatar Narsimha in Hindi now stands at ₹11.35 crore, and the film is poised for a long theatrical run across North India.

Mahavatar Narsimha's jumps has led to increased number of showings due to public demand. The film released in Hindi with 800 shows on Friday, followed by 1,100 shows on Saturday, and went on to 2,000 shows on Sunday. Notably, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first animated film since Hanuman (2005) to achieve such massive success at the Hindi box office, and to think of it, it might also be the first-ever animated super hit.

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha has struck a powerful chord with audiences, especially children who usually gravitate towards international animated content. However, it’s the film’s deep-rooted mythological connect that has resonated with families across both metro cities and mass belts. Produced by Hombale Films, the saga witnessed a phenomenal 400% surge in collections from Friday to Sunday—a rare feat in the current theatrical landscape.

This success marks yet another milestone for Hombale Films in the Hindi market, following the massive hits KGF, KGF 2, Salaar, and Kantara. With Kantara: Chapter 1 slated for release later this year, the production house is clearly on a path of continuous growth.

Mythological Film Platter Of Hombale Films-Kleem Productions

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. The epic tale has been released in 3D and in five Indian languages respectively.