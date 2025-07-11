Mahavatar Narsimha Poster: Raveena Tandon Elated Over Mythological Film

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Mahavatar Narsimha has been released, and it is a cinematic spectacle, to say the least. The makers also made an extraordinary announcement: the inception of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Ever since the trailer’s release, anticipation for the film has reached new heights.

Raveena Tandon on Mahavatar Narsimha

Amidst the rising excitement, renowned actress Raveena Tandon was also seen expressing her enthusiasm for the film. She took to her social media and shared the poster of Mahavatar Narsimha, which speaks volumes about the growing buzz among the masses. It’s not just the audience, but celebrities too who are eagerly looking forward to the film’s release. That’s the kind of epic impact the trailer has made, leaving everyone talking and significantly raising the excitement levels.

Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages.

The epic mythological take is slated to release on July 25, 2025.