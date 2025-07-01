Mahavatar Narsimha Promo: When Adharma Rises... Watch What Happens

New Delhi: The epic saga titled Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to be a cinematic spectacle, promising unmatched grandeur, stunning visuals, and powerful storytelling. Amidst the rising excitement, the makers have dropped a thrilling promo titled "When Adharma Rises," offering a glimpse of the cinematic wonder audiences are about to witness.

The promo of Mahavatar Narsimha, "When Adharma Rises," has been released and it certainly guarantees rage and thrill in every sense. It showcases the rise of Adharma. Sharing the promo on their social media, the makers wrote —

"He Challenged the Gods.

He Ruled with Terror.

Hiranyakashipu – the Embodiment of Adharma.

The Reckoning Begins… #FaithWillRoar

#MahavatarNarsimha In cinemas July 25th 2025, in 3D."



Hombale Films Upcoming Film Slate

Adding to the excitement, the makers have now unveiled something even bigger, the launch of The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on 25th July 2025.