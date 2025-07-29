Mahavatar Narsimha Team Thanks Audiences As Animated Epic Becomes First Indian Animation Since 2005 To Dominate The Box Office

New Delhi: Mahavatar Narsimha, the mythological animated feature directed by Ashwin Kumar, has created history by becoming the first Indian animated film since 2005 to dominate the box office, and the makers are overwhelmed with gratitude.

Produced by Kleem Productions and presented by the acclaimed Hombale Films, the creators of Mahavatar Narsimha expressed their appreciation on social media, acknowledging the film’s deep emotional and cultural resonance. In a powerful post shared on Instagram, Hombale Films wrote:

“When cinema becomes a celebration of faith… #MahavatarNarsimha has united hearts across Bharat through the power of Dharma. Witness the divine darshan in cinemas near you”

The response to the film has gone far beyond typical entertainment metrics. Audiences have embraced Mahavatar Narsimha as a spiritual and cultural event, devotion, and cinematic artistry in a animated format. Viewers from all generations have praised its storytelling depth, spiritual themes, and grand visual scale.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, the film is the result of years of vision and commitment to bringing India’s mythological legacy to life through world-class animation. With its release in five Indian languages and a visually stunning 3D format, Mahavatar Narsimha has set a new benchmark for what Indian animation can achieve.

But the success of Mahavatar Narsimha is just the beginning. Kleem Productions and Hombale Films have officially announced a decade-long animated franchise under the Mahavatar banner, chronicling the ten divine incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The upcoming films in the slate include:

Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031)

Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035)

Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

Each instalment aims to explore the rich tapestry of Indian mythology, combining traditional narratives with cutting-edge animation and cinematic storytelling.

Mahavatar Narsimha not only signals a revival of Indian animated cinema but also opens the door to a new generation of mythological epics designed to inspire, educate, and entertain.

As the film continues its successful theatrical run, its creators remain humbled by the audience response, stating that Mahavatar Narsimha is not just a movie, but a spiritual movement, one that brings Dharma, devotion, and divinity back to the big screen in a way never seen before.