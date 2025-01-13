New Delhi: An enthralling animated series envisioned by director Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha is yet another masterpiece in the making from the house of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions. With this, the two magnificent forces plan to launch the Mahavatar Series, creating an entire cinematic universe based on the multiple avatars of Lord Vishnu. While the first look received a roaring response from the audience, the makers have now unveiled an incredibly captivating video announcing the teaser release, scheduled for tomorrow, January 14 at 12:33 PM.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA TEASER

Ashwin Kumar's directorial, Mahavatar Narsimha, is gaining grandeur with each passing day. The anticipation is at its peak, and this newly released video has perfectly arrived as the dawn of the Mahavatar Series. The announcement of the teaser release has further ignited excitement and heightened expectations to experience the most ferocious incarnation. Exploring the world of Mahavatar Narsimha promises to be a breathtaking experience.

The makers took to their social media and shared the epic announcement video: "When Faith is Challenged, He Appears. Get Ready for the Roar! Experience the epic Teaser of #MahavatarNarsimha on January 14th at 12:33 PM! 'Mahavatar - Narsimha' is the First Tale of the #Mahavatar Series."

STORY OF FAITH AND HOPE

The film narrates the story of faith and hope through Bhakt Prahlad and how Lord Vishnu, in the form of Narsimha, descends to vanquish evil and restore humanity. Even before its release, the film has been making waves, having its premiere at IFFI under the Indian Panorama section, the flagship category of this prestigious film festival.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. In collaboration with Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel through various entertainment platforms.

With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages.