MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA

Mahavatar Narsimha: The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe Has Arrived, Check Mega Slate Announcement Of 7 Epic Films

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mahavatar Narsimha: The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe Has Arrived, Check Mega Slate Announcement Of 7 Epic Films Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for their ambitious animated franchise,  the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Spanning over a decade, the series will chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu, starting with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminating with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.

An official quote from Hombale Films read, “At Hombale Films, we believe in storytelling that transcends time and borders,” said a spokesperson from Hombale Films. “With Mahavatar, we are proud to present a cinematic universe that brings the sacred avatars of Vishnu to life through breathtaking animation. This is more than a film series — it is our tribute to India’s spiritual legacy.”

Director Ashwin Kumar added, “We here at Kleem Productions, along with the powerhouse Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar... Now Bharat will Roar!”

The official release calendar includes:

* Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

* Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

* Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

* Mahavatar Dwarakadhish (2031)

* Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

* Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035)

* Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan echoed the enthusiasm, stating, “The possibilities are ENDLESS, and I'm PUMPED to see our stories ROAR to life on screen! Buckle up for an EPIC cinematic ride!”

Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe isn’t limited to film alone; it is envisioned as a multi-platform cultural phenomenon. Expanding into comics, immersive video games, digital storytelling, and collectible experiences, the universe will offer fans multiple ways to engage with the epic saga. From graphic novel adaptations to interactive adventures, Mahavatar will bring ancient stories to life across mediums, building a rich world that resonates with today’s audiences across age groups and platforms.

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. And presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. 

With its visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages on July 25, 2025.

