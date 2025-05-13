Mahavatar Narsimha To Release On THIS Date, Watch A Glimpse Of Divine Roar!

New Delhi: Ashwin Kumar's upcoming Mahavatar Narsimha, has been making waves with its epic and visually stunning posters. Produced by two powerhouse banners, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, this grand masterpiece marks the launch of the Mahavatar series, which will bring to life the stories of Lord Vishnu’s many avatars.

Drawing the audience further into its enthralling world, the makers released an epic teaser that received a phenomenal response from all quarters. Amidst this excitement, the makers have now announced the release date with an enthralling video.

Narasimha Jayanti 2025

This year the revered Narasimha Jayanti was on May 11, so a day after, the makers of Mahavatar Narsimha announced the release date of their movie as July 25, 2025. To make this grand announcement, they shared an epic video showcasing the roar of Mahavatar Narsimha in its purest form. The video offers glimpses of the divine Mahavatar’s formation while stating, "When the faith is challenged, He appears."

With powerful BGM, and stunning visuals, the video sets a new benchmark for mythological storytelling on the big screen. This itself promises a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience for audiences to witness in theatres.

Mahavatar Narsimha Release

As they announced the release date with this enthralling video, the makers shared the caption –

"Come to the Theatres on 25th July 2025.

To Witness the Divine DARSHAN.

To Feel the Mighty ROAR.

To have an Experience like never before on the Big screen!

Presenting #MahavatarNarsimhaGlimpse.

LET THE ROAR AWAKEN YOUR SOUL!

Experience it. Live it. Believe it.

#MahavatarNarasimha is an epic that brings to life the Legendary tale of Lord Narasimha, the most Ferocious, the Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar-Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation.

Stay tuned for the thrilling adventure!"



Moreover, Mahavatar Narsimha comes from the house of Hombale Films, which has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters. They have set a new benchmark on the pan-India slate with their mega hits like KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and Kantara.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. In collaboration with Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms.

With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on July 25, 2025.