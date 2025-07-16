Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer Presents Multiple Avatars Of Lord Vishnu - Deets Inside!

New Delhi: Mahavatar Narsimha is poised to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle, with its grandeur, visual appeal, and powerful storytelling. Following the extraordinary announcement of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, the much-awaited trailer of Mahavatar Narsimha was released, leaving the audience in absolute astonishment. While the trailer was studded with many goosebumps-worthy visuals, it also showcased different avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer

While Mahavatar Narsimha will primarily present the story of the Narsimha avatar of Lord Vishnu, it will also feature other avatars. As seen in the trailer, two other avatars of Lord Vishnu—Varuna avatar and Varaha avatar (also referred to as Bhor avatar), make an appearance. While the film significantly captures the story of the Narsimha avatar, the audience will also witness the relevance of the Varuna avatar and the Varaha avatar.

Varuna is primarily known as the god of the oceans, sky, and cosmic law. On the other hand, Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar, also known as Bhor avatar, is revered for saving the Earth from sinking.

10 Avatars Of Lord Vishnu

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on 25th July 2025.

FAQs

Q. Who is Mahavatar Narsimha is based on?

The film presents the legend of how Lord Vishnu Vishnu manifests as Narsimha to defeat the demon Hiranyakashipu and restore balance.

Q. When is the film releasing?

Mahavatar Narsimha will open in cinemas on July 25, 2025.