Mahesh Babu Unveils ‘Jatadhara’ Trailer: Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Promise Supernatural Thriller Rooted In Indian Folklore

New Delhi: The trailer of the upcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara was unveiled on Friday, digitally launched by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, alongside Divya Khossla and Shilpa Shirodkar in pivotal parts.

The trailer immerses viewers in a dark, atmospheric world inspired by Indian folklore, where black magic, forgotten rituals, and ancient myths intertwine. It teases a chilling narrative where faith and fear coexist — and black magic is not just a ritual but a weapon capable of unleashing forces beyond human control.

Jatadhara follows a tale rooted in ambition, greed, and ancient rituals that refuse to remain buried. What begins as a treasure hunt soon spirals into a terrifying supernatural chase, where age-old curses awaken and restless spirits return to claim what’s theirs.

Producer Shivin Narang described the film as, “more than a supernatural thriller; it’s a journey into our cultural underbelly where myths breathe and darkness listens. I wanted to create a world where every ritual holds power and every legend carries a price.”

Lead actor Sudheer Babu shared, “This is one of the most intense and challenging roles I’ve taken on. The story’s depth and energy are unlike anything I’ve experienced before.”

Actress Sonakshi Sinha added, “What makes Jatadhara powerful is how it weaves the supernatural with real human emotions. The fear here isn’t just external — it’s something that lingers in the mind long after the story ends.”

Mahesh Babu’s digital trailer launch has already set social media abuzz, with fans calling it one of the most intriguing supernatural trailers in recent times.

Blending folklore, black magic, ancient curses, and a relentless treasure hunt, Jatadhara promises an unforgettable cinematic experience — a battle between belief and fear, light and darkness.

Jatadhara releases on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu.