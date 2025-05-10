Makers Of Gajaana Cancel Theatrical Release Amid Security Concerns

Chennai: The makers of director Prabadish Samz's mythological thriller 'Gajaana', which released on May 9, have now announced that they had decided to discontinue the theatrical screenings of the film in the wake of the ongoing national situation and to release the film in theatres later on.



In a statement, the producers of the film, Four Square Studious, said, "We are truly grateful for the incredible love and support 'Gajaana has received since its release on May 9 in Tamil Nadu. Your response has been heartwarming and unforgettable.

"In view of the ongoing national situation and rising security concerns, we at Four Square Studious and Lyon Globus have made the responsible decision to discontinue the theatrical screening of Gajaana at this time.

"The safety and well-being of our audience are far more important than any celebration. At this moment, our hearts and thoughts are with our brave soldiers and fellow citizens. We stand in full support of the incredible josh and sacrifice of our armed forces. We will soon bring Gajaana back to you in the theatres.

"Thank you for your understanding, and we hope the film finds its place in your hearts when the time is right. With respect and gratitude, Team Gajaana."

The film, which features actors Inigo Prabhakar, Vedhika and Chandni in the lead, also features a host of stars Hareesh Peradi, Pratap Pothan, Yogi Babu, Karate Karthi, Ilango, Sendrayan, Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Knife Naren, Velu Prabhakaran, Pooja Shankar Rajesh and Sahanavenkataraman in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Gopi Duraisamy and Vinod JP and editing by K M Riyas. Music for the film has been scored by Achu Rajamani. Vihas Nagaraj has co-directed this film, which has dialogues by Sengovi and art direction by Seeniwasan Sankar. The film VFX's portions have been handled by Jai Prakash of Greenscar VFX.