Malavika Mohanan Wraps ‘Sardar 2’, Teases Pic With Karthi!

New Delhi: Actress Malavika Mohanan is gearing up to star opposite Prabhas, Mohanlal and Karthi in her upcoming releases. The actress took to social media and posted: And it’s a wrap for ‘Sardar 2’!

I started this project with the most challenging schedule of the film & ended it with the most fun schedule in Bangkok What a mad ride this one’s been! @karthi_offl you’ve been an absolute gem to work with. Who knew we had so many interests in common @psmithran thank you for making me a part of this one. So unlike anything I’ve done before. This is a special one See you in the cinemas soon

From action-packed sequences to breezy moments on international sets, Malavika’s journey through Sardar 2 looks as exciting as the film promises to be. Teaming up with Karthi, under the direction of PS Mithran, this film adds yet another refreshing chapter to her growing filmography.

With Sardar 2 wrapped, Malavika’s cinematic calendar looks more thrilling than ever—The Raja Saab with Prabhas, and a much-awaited film with Mohanlal.