Prabeesh Chakkalakkal

Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal dies at 44 after collapsing on set

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal also worked as a dubbing artist.

Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal dies at 44 after collapsing on set
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal died on the sets while shooting for a film in Kerala's Kochi. He was 44. Prabeesh was reportedly filming for a YouTube channel named Cochin College when he suddenly collapsed on the sets and died. He was declared dead when taken to the hospital.

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal also worked as a dubbing artist. At the time of his death, he was shooting for a film on waste management in Kerala.

Prabeesh worked in several TV shows and films as an actor and a dubbing artist, including Abrid Shine's 'The Kung Fu Master'. It is his last film. Meanwhile, he also worked for a cement company and was associated with the Christian Service Society. 

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal is survived by his wife Jansy and a daughter named Taniya. 

