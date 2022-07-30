KOCHI: Malayalam film actor Sharath Chandran was found dead at his residence in Kakkad here in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Saturday (July 30).

The actor was found dead and a suicide note was found with him, saying no one was responsible for his death.

The 37-year-old actor has essayed roles in movies including Angamally Diaries, Oru Mexican Aparatha, CIA, Koode among others. He has also acted in many advertisements too.

The letter indicates that he was undergoing depression and took the extreme step, they said.

Police suspect that the actor consumed poison to end his life.