Malayalam Actress Vincy Aloshious Alleges Her Co-Star Insisted On 'Fixing Her Dress', 'He Was On DRUGS'

New Delhi: Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has been making headlines recently with her shocking claims. She alleged that her co-star tried to 'fix her dress' under the influence of drugs on the sets during the movie's production. The actress recounted her experience without naming the alleged co-actor, adding that she has decided not to work with actors who use drugs.

VINCY ALOSHIOUS CLAIMS

She attended an anti-drug awareness campaign, and at the 67th operational year of KCYM Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archdiocese, held at Pallippuram Church in Kerala, she said, "If I am aware that someone is using drugs, I will not act in any film with them."

The actress shared a video on Instagram clarifying that her decision to not work with actors abusing drugs stemmed from an unpleasant experience she had with her co-actor in her previous film.

VINCY ALOSHIOUS VIDEO ON DRUGS, MISBEHAVIOUR

"Some days back at an anti-drug campaign programme, I made a statement that I will not do movies again with people I know who use drugs. After this statement, there have been several comments. When I read those comments, I felt that I should clear certain things as to why I made such a statement. I am doing this video because I wanted to make my stand clear," said Aloshious.

Adding more, without naming the co-star, Aloshious recalled her co-actor's misbehaviour and said that when she had a problem with her dress in the film, he publicly offered to come with her to fix it.

"When I was part of a movie, an artist, a main artist who hold that movie, this was the experience I had from that artist. The artist used drugs and misbehaved to me and my colleague. For example, when I had a problem with my dress, I went to correct it. He said," I will also come and correct it for you. "He said this in front of everyone. It was very difficult to go ahead with the shoot."

"When we were practising a scene, he was spitting some kind of white powder onto the table. It was very evident that he was using drug on the film set. Everyone knew about this , the director went and spoke . This is one person they took as main artist , so they had to somehow finish that movie,", she said in her statement clarification video on Instagram.

Vincy Aloshious has worked in movies including Rekha, Vikruthi and Jana Gana Mana.

(With ANI inputs)