Nedumudi Venu

Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73

Renowned South actor Nedumudi Venu breathed his last on Monday (October 11) at a hospital in Kerala.

Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73
Pic courtesy: Twitter/Ramesh Bala

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu died at a private hospital here on Monday, film industry sources said.

His end came this afternoon while undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments, they said. He was 73.

Beginning his career as a theatre artiste, he entered the Malayalam movie world in 1978 through G Aravindan's movie "Thambu."

The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies in his over 40-year long film career.

