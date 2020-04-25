हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Vallathol

Malayalam TV actor Ravi Vallathol dies at 67

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor and said it's a huge loss to both the TV and film industry.

Malayalam TV actor Ravi Vallathol dies at 67
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Thiruvananthapuram: Popular Malayalam TV serial actor Ravi Vallathol passed away in a private hospital, here on Saturday. He was 67 and is survived by his wife.

Though he began in the Malayalam film industry as a lyricist and then as an actor, he was a favourite among the TV audience.

He has also authored short stories besides acting in 47 films and over a hundred TV serials in over a quarter of a century.

Son of hugely popular writer and drama artiste TN Gopinathan Nair, Vallathol is also the nephew of legendary poet Mahakavi Vallathol Narayana Menon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor and said it's a huge loss to both the TV and film industry.

 

