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Manasi Parekh birthday special: Actress announces two upcoming films - details inside

Actress Manasi Parekh celebrated her 40th birthday and announced the completion of two upcoming films. She was last seen in shows like Remote Control and Laughter Ke Phatke.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
Manasi Parekh birthday special: Actress announces two upcoming films - details inside
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Manasi Parekh birthday special: Actress announces two upcoming films - details inside
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