/Mandaadi X review: Soori and Suhas impress, but fans call out a 'highly predictable' story and 'illogical climax'

New Delhi: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi's sports drama Mandaadi hit theatres this Thursday, bringing together Soori and Telugu star Suhas, marking the latter's debut in Tamil cinema. Centered around traditional boat racing, the film has pulled in a mixed bag of reactions since its release. While both lead performances and GV Prakash Kumar's music have won people over, quite a few reviews on X (formerly Twitter) point to the film feeling too predictable for its own good.
Actor Sivakarthikeyan couldn't hide his excitement as praise for the film started pouring in on X. He wrote, "Great reports for #Mandaadi. @sooriofficial annan's hard work, persistence and relentless dedication have truly paid off. Good content always wins big! Congrats, my dear annan, and the entire team, on the blockbuster success."
Great reports for #Mandaadi @sooriofficial annans hard work, persistence and relentless dedication have truly paid off. Good content always wins big! Congrats, my dear annan, and the entire team, on the blockbuster success— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) September 10, 2026
One review praised the film's scale and emotional core, reading: "Whole new world. Never seen before boat race sequences conquering the mighty ocean. But beyond all that scale & massiveness, what I loved most was the heart of the film. The human emotions, relationship drama, well crafted conflicts and a solid, well written flashback."
MANDAADI— Maathevan (@Maathevan) September 10, 2026
Whole new world. Never seen before boat race sequences conquering the mighty ocean. But beyond all that scale & massiveness, what I loved most was the heart of the film. The human emotions, relationship drama, well crafted conflicts and a solid, well written flashback.
Another user went a step further in their appreciation, writing, "People often say, "We put our heart and soul into this film." Those words may apply to many films, but they perfectly suit #Mandaadi," and added, "Friends turning into enemies is not a new concept, but the director keeps it moving with an engaging screenplay. And #Soori…what more can you say? You almost forget that this man was once primarily known as a comedian. His transformation and wonderfully settled performance deserve to be appreciated. #Suhas is the surprise package and is in no way inferior to Soori. He matches him step for step."
#Mandaadi: Soori excels, and Suhas is no less. The initial portions, boat races and action sequences work big time. GV Prakash Kumar excels with his score. Yet, a better second half with strong emotions could have made it a wonderful film. Predictability at places is a letdown. https://t.co/UK1zYPseGl pic.twitter.com/SYSV7qQ3ar— hello... (@eskoosme) September 10, 2026
There were also calls for audiences to catch the film in theatres specifically for its visual scale. One user called it a "marvel of a making" and wrote, "Huge kudos to director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi for nailing the nativity & authenticity. #Soori anna is brilliant he genuinely looks and lives like a man who has sailed these waters all his life!" They followed up with, "GV Prakash's music elevates the rawness and intensity beautifully. Pure cinematic craft. Must experience on the big screen!"
Not everyone walked away fully convinced, though. Several reviewers felt the film had all the right ingredients but didn't quite stick the landing. One review read, "#Mandaadi: Soori excels, and Suhas is no less. The initial portions, boat races and action sequences work big time. GV Prakash Kumar excels with his score. Yet, a better second half with strong emotions could have made it a wonderful film. Predictability at places is a letdown."
1st half is slow and boring with good interval block. Romance scenes are huge minus and need a solid second half #Mandaadi pic.twitter.com/CD3WUvql27— Vaibhav Bharadwaj (@VaibhVick69) September 10, 2026
Another user, while still appreciating the lead performances, felt the writing didn't hold up. "Unfortunately, the screenplay feels fairly underwhelming. The character arcs, story progression and dramatic moments often come across as predictable and somewhat wannabe, making it difficult to stay invested in the narrative," they wrote, adding, "Overall, #Mandaadi has a genuinely fresh and unique premise and deserves credit for attempting something this challenging. The filmmaking ambition and a few of the visual set pieces are impressive, but the middling storytelling and inconsistent drama keep the film from making the impact its premise promises."
One review drew comparisons to other well-known Tamil dramas: "#Mandaadi. Good first half, predictable 2nd half and climax. Soori and Suhas were (fire emoji) was mix of Aadukalam, Sarpatta, Vada Chennai. Somewhere didnt get connected at one point of time. Predictable sports drama, watchable once."
Someone who initially found the first half "slow and boring" had an even harsher take by the end, writing, "#Mandaadi - 2nd half is tiresome watch with overstreched flashback and illogical climax scenes. Soori annan efforts in vain." The climax proved to be a sore point for others too, with one review reading, "A racing backdrop film with almost no racing excitement. Mandaadi starts off decently, but completely falls flat in the second half. The story is highly predictable, with no surprises, no proper highs and barely any emotional impact. The climax boat race is especially disappointing, feeling artificial rather than exciting."
Mandaadi also features Mahima Nambiar and released alongside Karthi and Malavika Mohanan's Sardar 2, setting up a box office clash between the two. How the film fares commercially is still something to watch out for.
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