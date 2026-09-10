/Mandaadi X review: Soori and Suhas impress, but fans call out a 'highly predictable' story and 'illogical climax'

Another user went a step further in their appreciation, writing, "People often say, "We put our heart and soul into this film." Those words may apply to many films, but they perfectly suit #Mandaadi," and added, "Friends turning into enemies is not a new concept, but the director keeps it moving with an engaging screenplay. And #Soori…what more can you say? You almost forget that this man was once primarily known as a comedian. His transformation and wonderfully settled performance deserve to be appreciated. #Suhas is the surprise package and is in no way inferior to Soori. He matches him step for step."