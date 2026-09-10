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  • /Mandaadi X review: Soori and Suhas impress, but fans call out a 'highly predictable' story and 'illogical climax'

Mandaadi X review: Soori and Suhas impress, but fans call out a 'highly predictable' story and 'illogical climax'

Mathimaran Pugazhendhi’s boat-racing sports drama Mandaadi has received mixed reactions after its theatrical release, with Soori and Suhas’ performances and GV Prakash Kumar’s music earning praise, while predictable writing and a disappointing second half have drawn criticism.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Mandaadi X review: Soori and Suhas impress, but fans call out a 'highly predictable' story and 'illogical climax'
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

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