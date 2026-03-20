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NewsEntertainmentRegionalMani Ratnam announces film with Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, AR Rahman roped in to score music!
MANI RATNAM

Mani Ratnam announces film with Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, AR Rahman roped in to score music!

Mani Ratnam film: This is not the first time that Vijay Sethupathi is working with Mani Ratnam. The star has already worked with the ace director in his cult film, 'Chekka Chevantha Vaanam.'

|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Mani Ratnam announces film with Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, AR Rahman roped in to score music!Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Chennai: It's official! Madras Talkies, the production house of ace director Mani Ratnam on Friday announced that Oscar winner A R Rahman would be scoring the music of ace director Mani Ratnam's next film featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi in the lead.

It may be recalled that IANS had, citing sources, reported earlier that there was no truth in reports that claimed that ace director Mani Ratnam was in talks with young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar to do the film and that it was A R Rahman who would be scoring the music for this romantic entertainer.

On Friday, Madras Talkies, the production house took to its social media timelines, to make an official announcement. It wrote, "Delighted to welcome @sonymusicsouth as the audio partner for #MadrasTalkiesProduction23. #Subaskaran presents A #ManiRatnam Film. An @arrahman Musical. Produced by @LycaProductions #MadrasTalkies #IndiaTalkies. Starring @VijaySethuOffl @Sai_Pallavi92."

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For the unaware, shooting for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is expected to start this summer. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the film is likely to begin in July this year.

The production house also confirmed that Sai Pallavi would be playing the female lead in this film, which is to be presented by Lyca Productions.

It may be recalled that Vijay Sethupathi, in an interview to a media house, had recently disclosed that he found Mani Ratnam to be very fast and that he had requested the ace director that he would come whenever he got time to read the script along with him and try to understand what it was that the ace filmmaker expected from him for this role.

This is not the first time that Vijay Sethupathi is working with Mani Ratnam. The star has already worked with the ace director in his cult film, 'Chekka Chevantha Vaanam.'

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