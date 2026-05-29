Marathi film ‘Yeto Ka Naay’ announced; Shoot underway in Mumbai ahead of theatrical release this year

New Delhi: Hombale Films is set to venture into Marathi cinema with its upcoming film Yeto Ka Naay. The production house officially announced the project on Friday, May 29, 2026, along with the release of its first-look poster.

First look unveiled with a strong tagline

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers described the film with the line:

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“The beat drops. The rivalry begins. Can the brotherhood bond survive?”

The poster hints at a story rooted in intensity, conflict, and youth-driven energy.

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Story set in Mumbai’s hip-hop underground

Yeto Ka Naay is set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s hip-hop and underground music scene. The narrative is expected to explore the cultural pulse of the city’s bylane rap movement, blending music, rivalry, and personal struggle.

The film aims to weave a coming-of-age story that touches on friendship, love, ambition, identity, and self-discovery. According to the makers, it combines the energy of Marathi hip-hop culture with an emotionally grounded narrative.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It is directed by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye, who has also co-written the script along with Sujay Jadhav, Srushti Tawade, and Shreyas Sagvekar. Cinematography is handled by Harshvir Oberai, while music is composed by AV Prafullachandra.

Sarang Sathaye’s directorial debut

Yeto Ka Naay marks the directorial debut of Sarang Sathaye, known for his work as a content creator, stand-up comedian, and actor. He is also associated with the popular Marathi comedy platform BhaDiPa on YouTube.

Shoot in progress and release plans

The film is currently being shot in Mumbai. While the cast details remain under wraps, Yeto Ka Naay is slated for a theatrical release later in 2026.