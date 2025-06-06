Marathi Horror Series Andhar Maya Unveils Haunting Trailer Ahead Of Premiere

New Delhi: ZEE5 has unveiled the spine-chilling trailer for Andhar Maya, its first-ever Marathi horror original series, set to premiere on May 30. Set against the eerie and atmospheric backdrop of the Konkan region, the series tells a disturbing tale of a family’s return to their ancestral home, only to confront horrors that transcend reason, time, and reality.

Directed by National Award-winner Bhimrao Mude and produced by Sharmishtha Raut and Tejas Desai under Ericon Telefilms, Andhar Maya stars the acclaimed Kishor Kadam in a mysterious role that promises to be one of his most emotionally complex performances to date. The series has been penned by Pralhad Kudtarkar (story and dialogues) and Kapil Bhopatkar (screenplay), and promises a deeply immersive horror experience.

The story follows the Khatu family as they return to their ancestral wada in Konkan for a final ritual. However, what begins as a traditional homecoming quickly descends into a psychological and supernatural nightmare. As time loops and family members begin to vanish, the house itself seems to awaken with a sinister will—reclaiming its own in terrifying fashion. The narrative blurs the lines between memory and myth, reality and illusion, emotion and dread.

V.R. Hema, Chief Channel Officer - Zee Marathi and Business Head - ZEE5 Marathi, remarked on the significance of the series: “This is just the beginning. With Andhar Maya, ZEE proudly launches its first-ever Marathi Original Horror Series on ZEE5. We are all set to explore the world of OTT with a bold new voice. But pioneering has always been part of our DNA. From launching Maharashtra’s first private GEC with Zee Marathi, to revolutionizing cinema with Zee Talkies and Zee Studios, we’ve consistently shaped the landscape of Marathi entertainment. Now, we carry that legacy forward into the digital age—rooted in our culture, stories, and people. Set against the mystic backdrop of Konkan, Andhar Maya is a gripping blend of folklore, familial bonds, and psychological suspense. It represents our deep commitment to investing in local storytelling and creative talent. We believe this is the start of a powerful new chapter—one that brings the dreams and voices of Maharashtra to every screen, everywhere”

Producers Sharmishtha Raut and Tejas Desai added, “Andhar Maya is a project that’s extremely close to our heart. It’s a compelling story that blends emotion, suspense, and raw human truth. As producers, it’s fulfilling to see a Marathi series take such a significant step like being streamed on a global platform like ZEE5. This milestone not only marks a new beginning for Marathi content on digital platforms but also reinforces our commitment to showcase meaningful, high-quality stories. I’m excited for audiences to experience the world of Andhar Maya.”

Director Bhimrao Mude said, "With Andhar Maya, my vision was to craft a world that feels deeply rooted yet disturbingly unfamiliar—a space where emotions, memories, and the supernatural coexist. Launching the trailer feels like opening the first door to that world, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to finally share it. This story is as much about the ghosts of the past as it is about the fears we carry within us. The Konkan region, with all its texture and mystique, gave us the perfect canvas to build something visually rich and emotionally layered. I hope viewers find themselves intrigued, moved, and thoroughly spooked—because this is just the beginning of what the show has to offer.”

Lead actor Kishor Kadam described his role as deeply moving and psychologically intense: "Playing Gonya in Andhar Maya has been one of the most hauntingly beautiful journeys of my career. He’s a man of few words but carries centuries of silence and secrets within him. The trailer offers just a glimpse into the world we’ve built—but trust me, the real chills begin when the story unfolds. It’s not just emotionally rich, it’s deeply unsettling, keeping you on edge every second. Working with Bhimrao Mude and such an honest, passionate team made it even more special. This isn’t your typical horror—it lingers, it whispers, and it stays with you. I’m genuinely excited to see how audiences respond once they step inside this world with us.”

Andhar Maya premieres May 30 exclusively on ZEE5, promising a gripping blend of folklore, psychological tension, and emotional resonance. Step into the shadows—some stories are meant to be heard in whispers.